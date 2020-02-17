Apartment maintenance worker accused of sexually assaulting young girl while on the job

A local mother says she walked in on a man sexually assaulting her young daughter. According to court documents, the suspect was a maintenance worker at the family's apartment complex. The girl is under the age of 5.

Brian San Nicolas is now facing child sex assault charges. Police arrested him after the child's mother called to report a sexual assault in January. It reportedly happened at an apartment complex in the Briargate area in Colorado Springs.

11 News obtained San Nicolas's arrest papers. They say the mom had requested a work order through her apartment complex. She told police she stepped out of the room to brush her hair, and heard her daughter say, "No, no, no." The documents say she walked into the living room and saw her daughter in the man's lap lying across his legs.

“The allegations are a mother‘s worst nightmare," said Kimberly Maher, an attorney for the victim's family.

Lawyers representing the mother say they are considering all options at this point. That include the potential for a lawsuit, but nothing has been filed yet.

“The victims in these types of cases go through a lot economically and emotionally. it’s a really hard process for them," said Maher. "Most clients just come in completely overwhelmed by what’s happened to them first of all. The trauma of that, and then by the legal process. It’s a really difficult process to understand.”

11 News spoke to the mother and her legal team. She says the situation is overwhelmingly painful, but she wants other parents to be aware.

“We do want to see justice and see it in the appropriate way and the way that it is set up to be executed here in United States," said Joe Maher.

11 News tried to reach Brian San Nicolas and his attorney. We are waiting for a response back. He is expected in court for a hearing on Tuesday.