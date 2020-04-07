Anonymous person posts 'HEROES WORK HERE' sign in front of Colorado Springs hospitals

In such a dark time, so many people are stepping up to shine a bright light on the Colorado community.

Someone, or a group of people, took the time to post a simple sign with a powerful message in front of two Colorado Springs hospitals. It isn't clear who is behind the kind gesture, but a representative with Children's Hospital wanted to let the good Samaritan know the staff is thankful.

"We are unaware of what good Samaritan put this up, but it lifts the spirits of the hundreds of healthcare workers who will drive by it every day. We are so thankful for these little acts of kindness that demonstrate the support this community has for its healthcare heroes," Leila Roche, the public information officer with Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs wrote.

The sign placed at the main entrance at the Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs and UCHealth Memorial North hospitals.