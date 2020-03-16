Anna Wintour: Met Gala postponed due to the virus outbreak

One of fashion’s biggest nights, the Met Gala, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Host Anna Wintour dropped the news on Vogue.com. on Monday.

It will not be held on its usual date, the first Monday in May.

Wintour said the postponement is due to the “unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors."

This year’s exhibition, “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” is to trace the history of fashion from 1870 to the present in celebration of the museum’s 150th anniversary.

Among the celebrity hosts previously announced are Lin Manuel-Miranda, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.