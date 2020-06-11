Amber Alert: 5-month-old boy missing in Ga.

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for a young child Thursday.

Noah Singleton is 5 months old, black with brown hair and brown eyes. The suspect in the abduction is 24-year-old Emmanuel Singleton, a black male with brown hair and eyes.

Police said the mother was a victim of a stabbing, according to media reports. Emmanuel Singleton is the child’s non-custodial father, WSB reported.

Police believe they may be traveling in a gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta, Georgia license plate RVD6200.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Clarkston Police Department at 678-406-7929 or call 911.

