Amazon to open new center in Colorado Springs, bringing 1,000+ full-time jobs

Amazon will be opening a new fulfillment center in Colorado Springs, bringing with it more than 1,000 job opportunities.

Amazon made the announcement Thursday.

"We're excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Colorado Springs. Colorado has a talented workforce, and we are very excited to grow employment beyond the more than 4,000 associates already serving customers in the state," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment, in a news release sent to 11 News.

A fulfillment center is exactly as it sounds: it's where Amazon fulfills its customer orders. They are planning to open the 800,000-square-foot center near the Colorado Springs Airport.

"The city of Colorado Springs is thrilled to welcome this new Amazon facility to our community,” said Mayor John Suthers. “The arrival of this incredibly successful and innovative company brings with it a wealth of good-paying jobs in our Southeast quadrant and continued positive growth at the Colorado Springs Airport. I commend the Colorado Springs Airport, the city’s economic development division and our partners at the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC for yet another very positive development for the city of Colorado Springs.”

Amazon plans to hire more than 1,000 people for full-time jobs, starting at $15 an hour. Employees will receive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance, 20 weeks of paid maternity/paternity leave, opportunities for continuing education with 95 percent of tuition paid, and a 401K with a 50 percent match, among others.

Amazon has not said when they expect to open the new center or when they will begin hiring. We have reached out to Amazon for more specifics and will update the article as we learn more.