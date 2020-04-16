Amazon announces 1,000 new job openings in Colorado

Amazon announced Thursday they will have 1,000 new job openings in Colorado.

The company says that these new positions include packing, shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations to meet the needs of the recent business surge stemming from COVID-19.

This is part of a national hiring initiative to employ an additional 75,000 people across the country. This is on top of the new 100,000 associates hired in full and part-time jobs in the last 4 weeks.

Interested candidates can apply at HERE. The company adds that jobs are available on a rolling basis and will fill up quickly.

