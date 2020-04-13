Alzheimer’s Helpline sees drop in calls during coronavirus pandemic

Even though the Alzheimer’s Association is still operating remotely, the organization said not as many people have been calling its free 24/7 helpline during the coronavirus outbreak.

The helpline provides resources for family members with questions about Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. The helpline number is 800-272-3900.

According to RoseMary Jaramillo, the Colorado Springs regional director, calls to the helpline have dropped about 50 percent.

“We’re not sure what that’s due to,” she said. “We’re assuming because everybody is kind of in that survival mode, and then also, maybe people don’t know that we’re still open and operating.”

But the Alzheimer’s Association wants people to be using that free helpline to connect families with resources.

“A lot of our seniors in general are isolated anyways, and so during this time, there’s even more isolation,” Jaramillo said. “So we want to make sure that we’re checking in on them, make sure that they’re being taken care of, they’re eating right, they have access to their food and medicine and just have that connect and so that they don’t go to a place of depression or sadness.”

Normally, the Alzheimer’s Association said it sees a spike in calls during holidays because that’s when families usually gather together and can notice changes in older loved ones. However, since so many people are following social distancing guidelines and not meeting up in person, those changes might be harder to notice. That’s why it’s even more important to make sure families are still connecting with their older relatives -- virtually.

“First and foremost is making calls,” Jaramillo said. “I actually call my mother several times a day, and then with all the new technology, they can connect either via some kind of online program or it’s as simple as using your telephone and connecting with that chat on your telephone.”

Jaramillo said it’s also important to make sure we’re reminding seniors to wash their hands.

“People that have a cognitive disorder or Alzheimer’s or dementia … they don’t often remember to wash their hands,” she said. “So that’s one of the big pushes, ‘We have to wash our hands’ because they might not always remember to do that.”

The Alzheimer’s Association also offers online resources for people looking to connect or take educational classes.