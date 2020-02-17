All clear given following smoke investigation at downtown Springs coffee shop

A smoke investigation caused a little excitement in downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Several fire and police trucks could be seen at the corner of Tejon and Bijou as firefighters investigated a possible fire inside Solar Roast Coffee. Police shut down westbound Bijou and southbound Tejon while crews worked.

"They went in and looked at the panels in the ceiling, and they did have smoke above the occupancy itself, so they started investigating," CSFD Lt. Fred Varnell told 11 News.

Varnell explained how firefighters methodically went through the building looking for the source of smoke.

"They’re using their infrared cameras and things like that. They haven’t had to breach any walls or do anything like that aggressive yet. ... We’re turning on the furnace, making all the mechanical start working just to investigate to see if we can reproduce that smoke build up because that’s our high suspicion right now: it’s mechanical. Came from the HVAC system, the heating unit. Sometimes belts burn up and things like that and can cause a lot of smoke real quick"

CSFD confirmed there was never a fire, but told 11 News the fire department can't be too careful with buildings downtown.

"That’s what’s tough downtown. These buildings have been here a long time. They’ve been remodeled 20 times in the last 100 years. We could have anything above, so we always have to have high levels of suspicion. We could have people living up there. We could have another insurance office or another type of business, so we always have to look through those and make sure we don’t have any issues up there."

The scene cleared before 9 a.m. and the coffee shop resumed business as usual.