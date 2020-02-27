Air Force service song changed to use gender-neutral lyrics

The U.S. Air Force has changed lyrics in its service anthem by dropping gender references that exclude women.

The Gazette reports the change announced Thursday by the Air Force chief of staff, Gen. David Goldfein, is designed to make the service friendlier to women. The change originated when female Air Force Academy cadets asked Goldfein why the anthem's third verse hailed the bravery of men, but not women.

The students took issue with a reference to “his brother men who fly.” The new version has been changed to read, “the brave who serve on high.”

