Air Force football team unfazed by rumors of coach Troy Calhoun's interview for Colorado job

It was around lunchtime Wednesday that Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III saw the breaking news about his coach.

But around the same time Hammond learned Troy Calhoun had reportedly interviewed at Colorado, he got another email — Wednesday's spring practice would be held in full pads.

Actual, legit contact for the first time since December? Now that caught his attention.

“I was more concerned about that than anything else,” Hammond said.

Hammond’s m'eh reaction seemed to capture the mood around the Air Force football team as it pertained to the Calhoun news. Nobody seemed overly worked up over the coaches' rumored flirtation with the Pac-12 opening because it comes with the profession. Half the teams in the Mountain West and at least two of the three in the state will have new coaches this year. Also, Calhoun’s name is a regular in the rumor mill. He’s been publicly linked to openings with Tennessee, Purdue and Missouri as well as the Denver Broncos in recent years. And if those are the ones that have gotten out, there could well be more that slid under the radar given his tight-lipped nature.

Yet despite the overtures he's remained loyal, and Calhoun was on the practice field Wednesday holding the same position he has for 13 years.

