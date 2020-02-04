Air Force colonel sentenced 5 years for child porn

An active-duty Air Force colonel who is an Air Force Academy graduate was sentenced five years in prison for receiving child porn.

ICE released details on the sentence for 48-year-old Colonel Mark Visconi on Tuesday. According to court documents and admissions made in a plea agreement, Visconi was receiving child porn online.

Visconi also used his cell phone to create hundreds of pictures focused on the clothed buttocks of minor girls, according to the ICE release. In a smaller subset of these pictures, Visconi appeared to take “upskirting” images of some of the girls. It does not appear that any of the girls were aware that pictures were being taken.

A forensic review of his laptop showed that Visconi downloaded and viewed "numerous" child pornographic images and videos, according to ICE.

A representative with the Air Force Academy confirmed to 11 News Visconi graduated in the Class of 1993.

“This man not only deliberately sought out illicit content, he produced and distributed it. He made himself a participant in this cruel, abhorrent industry that exploits the most the vulnerable in our society – our children,” said Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Washington, D.C.

On top of the five-year prison sentence, Visconi was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release, ordered to pay restitution to the identified victim, and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service by speaking or writing about his experience and conviction.

