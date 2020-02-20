Air Force Academy to commission Space Force officers

Military officials say graduates from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado are expected to cross-commission into the Space Force this spring.

11 News partner The Gazette reported that about 60 cadets would be commissioned into the new armed service branch, which formed in December with the signing of the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act. Academy leaders and members of the Colorado's congressional delegation announced the cross-commission plan at an oversight Board of Visitors meeting Wednesday.

The plan would be similar to how the U.S. Naval Academy commissions Marine officers. It is unclear how exactly academy leaders plan to commission cadets into the Space Force.