Air Force Academy set to release Cadets early

On Friday, the Air Force Academy released a statement that they will begin to release Cadets early due to the rapid spread of Corona Virus.

The statement said, "Ultimately, the deciding factor was recommendations from our public health officials and the inability to execute social distancing over 4,000 cadets here on campus."

The Air Force Academy did not clarify when this early release will begin and specifically how many students will be effected.

We will update this article when more information is made available.