Air Force Academy relaxes rules, focuses on cadet mental health after suicides

After two cadet suicides in less than a week, Air Force Academy leaders are easing social distancing policies that some complained made the school prison-like for the nearly 1,000 seniors who remain on campus, emails obtained by The Gazette show.

Cadets will be able to venture off campus for drive-thru food, get a casual Friday where civilian clothing can be worn and can congregate in small groups compliant with state guidelines, the school's leadership said in an email to students and staff.

Also gone are long "tours" of marching practice for cadets who don't stay six feet from their classmates.

"No one is being punished for social distancing violations. Be smart!" Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, the school's superintendent said in an email.

The academy confirmed the email, and noted it also encourages cadets to help out Colorado Springs school children with online tutoring and that Silveria offered up the yard at his on-campus residence for small-group barbecues to boost morale.

The changes come after a series of unprecedented moves to slow the spread of coronavirus on the campus. The lower three classes at the school were sent home to finish the year with online classes, while seniors were kept on campus and spread through the resulting empty dorm rooms in solitary isolation.

