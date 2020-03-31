Air Force Academy graduation bumped up six weeks, public will not be able to attend and unclear if Thunderbirds will perform

The United States Air Force Academy announced it will recognize its graduating cadets six weeks ahead of schedule citing health concerns over coronavirus.

The Class of 2020 is now scheduled to graduate on April 18. The public is not allowed to attend in-person, and that includes family members of the cadets. The graduation will be live-streamed.

“I have invited the Class of 2020 to help the staff design their graduation ceremony and they will do this with the same care for military tradition and the Academy’s legacy as they’ve done leading other world-class Academy events,” said U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lieutenant General Jay Silveria.

A spokesperson for the Academy said the plan is still to have the Thunderbirds perform, but that has yet to be determined. The April graduation ceremony was not posted on the Thunderbirds online schedule as of 9:50 p.m. on March 31.

The Academy will release additional details of the event once they are available. The announcement added the celebration will ensure their health and safety by adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense guidelines.

