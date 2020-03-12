Air Force Academy closing to visitors amid coronavirus fears

The Air Force Academy is temporarily closing to visitors, effective Friday at 5 p.m.

The academy says this is a precautionary measure as the coronavirus continues to spread.

"There are no reported cases of COVID-19 on the Academy; however, USAFA leadership will continue to evaluate the situation and take risk-based measures to safeguard our base community as well as our visitors," the academy said in a statement Thursday.

The move will not impact access to on-base residents, Air Academy High School students and faculty, Department of Defense ID cardholders, or anyone needing on the base for official business, the AFA said.

The Air Force Academy is also not allowing spectators to any home games going forward. Sporting events will be live-streamed here.