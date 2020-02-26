Adorable one-horned rhino born at the Denver Zoo, it's a girl!

Most newborn animals are adorable, but a greater one-horned rhino baby is stealing headlines in Colorado!

The Denver Zoo announced the birth of the unnamed calf on Wednesday. The little girl was welcomed into the world Saturday morning. Greater one-horned rhinos are a threatened species, according to zoo officials.

“The birth of this calf is the result of a truly heroic effort by our animal care, health and science teams and partners from other zoos to support the species,” said Brian Aucone, Senior Vice President for Animal Sciences. “It’s a significant event for several reasons, including the fact that this is the first greater one-horned rhino born at Denver Zoo, and because it was another very important step in reproductive science for animals in the wild and human care.”

The calf will remain behind the scenes in Toyota Elephant Passage for at least six to eight weeks to give her ample time to bond with Tensing under the watchful eye of their care team.

Click here for more on the birth from the Denver Zoo!