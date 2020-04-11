'Adopt a High School Senior' Facebook page recognizes students in a new way

Coronavirus has affected so many things in life. One of the most pivotal things it has infringed on is end of the year traditional celebrations for high school seniors.

Jackson Scheiler, senior at Mesa Ridge High School.

On March 27th, the New Mexico governor announced schools were to be closed for the rest of the year. This gave Mary Storey an idea to help high school seniors feel special in a new way.

Mary created a Facebook page called 'Adopt a High School Senior'. In this group parents can post about their child in hopes someone in the group will 'adopt them'.

Their job as the 'adoptee' is to make them feel special in anyway- either by sending cards, gifts, or even words of encouragement.

In just 2 weeks the group has over 18,000 members from across the country. One of those students this page has already impacted is right here in Colorado Springs.

Jackson Scheiler is a 17-year-old senior at Mesa Ridge High School. His mom Melissa posted about him in the page and was 'adopted' by someone just minutes later.

That someone is from Aurora, Colorado, and is eager to support him.

Felicia Sandoval is a mom to a high school senior herself and wanted to get involved with this group to help celebrate someone.

Felicia messaged Jackson's mom on Facebook and learned about his hobbies and interests. Jackson is working to peruse a career in construction, so she ordered him a personalized hard hat he will have forever.

But, they all agree this is worth way more than a present. Jackson and Felicia hope to one day meet up and carry this friendship on past the pandemic.

"We need that positive light right now and that just goes for everybody you know so I do appreciate that and I do want to personally thank her one day when I do see her for sure," Jackson said.

It's not too late to join the Facebook group and get involved! Just head to Facebook and search 'Adopt a High School Senior' to show a senior the support they deserve.