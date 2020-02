Broomfield Police are reporting there was an active shooter situation at a Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police tweeted out the following:

"Active shooter situation. One suspect in custody."

It isn't clear if there are any other suspects. The Walmart is off 120th Avenue. As of 2:35 p.m. there were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.