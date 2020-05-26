ATF assists Colorado Springs police after multiple explosions reported near Palmer Park, arrest made

Authorities arrested a suspect after multiple explosions were reported in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department posted information on the case online, stating the investigation began back on May 9. There were several explosions reported in the 3800 block of Maizeland Road on two different occasions. Officers found remnants of multiple "explosive/incendiary" devices. Regional Explosives Unit bomb technicians and K9 teams began an investigation in conjunction with Stetson Hills Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATF&E).

After what police described as an extensive investigation, Zachary Lightner was identified as a suspect. Lightner was arrested on Sunday.

During a search following the arrest of Lightner, authorities found two more explosive/incendiary devices.

No injuries occurred during the investigation.