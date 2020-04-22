AMR Colorado Springs holding birthday drive-bys for kids: How to request for your child!

American Medical Response Colorado Springs wants to make sure children whose birthdays fall during the pandemic still get to feel special.

"It's easy to lose sight of how difficult this situation has been for children and young people. That includes everyone from high-school seniors missing graduation ceremonies to these younger children for whom in normal circumstances birthdays, surrounded by friends and family, are a magical experience," said Jesse Baker, the operation manager for AMR Colorado Springs.

AMR is hosting a series of birthday parades this week, where ambulances and other emergency and law enforcement vehicles will drive past the home of a special birthday girl or boy.

"Although they're no substitute for a proper party, hopefully the memory of our mini-parades will remain with these kids for a long time to come. We're doing what we can to make their special days special," Baker said.

This week, AMR is holding its first four birthday parades at the following times and locations:

9 a.m., April 22, 3100 block of Flying Horse Road

10 a.m., April 22, 2300 block of North Meade Avenue

1 p.m., April 23, 16100 block of Spencer Road

11 a.m., April 25, 600 block of West Pikes Peak Avenue

Parents can request a birthday parade for their children by emailing shrcommunity@elpasoco.com

AMR reminds anyone watching the parade to stay on their own property and adhere to social distancing practices.