AMBER Alert: 4 kids reportedly taken by non-custodial parent, likely in Colorado

Authorities believe four children are in danger and are likely in Colorado.

An AMBER Alert was issued Friday night in Colorado at about 7 p.m. for the following children:

Xavier Potter - Age 14 - Brown/Brown - 5'5 and 110 lbs

Raelee Potter - Age 11- Brown/Brown - 5'0 and 120 lbs

Devine Peace Potter - Age 6 - Brown/Brown - 4'6 and 50 lbs

David Villegas - Age 5 - Brown/Brown - 4'0 and 30 lbs

It is believed the kids were taken by their non-custodial parent:

Stacia Potter-Norris - Age 30 - Brown/Brown - 5'1 and 130 lbs

According to the alert, the kids were taken by Potter-Norris out of Fremont County, Wyoming. They were last seen Sunday, April 5 in Riverton.

They may be traveling in a 2018 grey Dodge Journey with Wyoming license plate 10-4087.

Wyoming authorities originally put out an alert for a grey Dodge Ram towing a large brown and white bumper pull camper, with a Wyoming Tag of 10-1788, but that vehicle was found in Aurora on Friday.

As of Friday night, law enforcement has reason to believe they were in Colorado. If seen, please call 911.