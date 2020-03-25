AMBER ALERT: Twin girls reported missing out of Kentucky

An AMBER Alert was issued for two missing girls out of Kentucky on Wednesday.

The 7-year-old twins were reportedly taken by their mother on Friday at about 1 p.m. in Logan County. Their mother is not their legal guardian.

The mother is identified as 33-year-old Neely Blanchard. Blanchard and the twins are pictured at the top of this article. She was described as "extremely unstable" by a Logan County Kentucky Court Order.

Neely Blanchard (aka Neely Blanchard-Petrie or Neely Petrie) is a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, who is reportedly in possession of a handgun, according to authorities. She was last seen driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with Florida specialized plate "ECLAUSE". She is reported to have family and friends in Florida, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

If you see the twins, Blanchard, or the vehicle you are asked to call 911.

Neely Blanchard is wanted by the Logan County Sheriff's Office on a national basis for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Neely Blanchard and/or the two missing girls, please contact the Logan County ECC at 270-726-4911