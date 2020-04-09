AMBER ALERT: N.C. police searching for 2-year-old missing after mother’s stabbing

DURHAM, N.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Durham Police are searching for a 2-year-old child believed to have been taken by his father.

Police say on their Facebook page they are searching for Jeremy Rivas-Munoz, 2.

They are also searching for the boy’s father, Emerson Melendez Rivas, 22, in connection with the stabbing of the the boy’s 24-year-old mother. Police say Rivas allegedly stabbed the woman and then left with their child.

Police have not yet provided a photo of Rivas, but say he us 5-foot-10, weighs 170 pounds and was last seen driving a blue Toyota Corolla.

Jeremy Rivas-Munoz is approximately 2-foot-10 inches tall, weighs 35 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing light blue shirt & black shorts.

If you have any information or see Rivas or the missing 2-year-old boy please call 911.

