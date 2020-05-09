COLORADO AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old reportedly assaulted by a man, last seen in the El Paso County area

An AMBER Alert was issue din Colorado just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to authorities, 3-year-old Savannah Camele was with her grandma and Ricky Trujillo. Trujillo reportedly assaulted the child and pushed the grandmother out of the vehicle and fled at about 12:35 p.m.

Trujillo is believed to be armed with a hunting knife and was last seen heading north from the intersection of Hanover and Old Pueblo in the Hanover area of El Paso County.

Trujillo may be driving in a 2006 white Ford Explorer with a broken out window covered in plastic and black tape with "black-spiked rims." A license plate number was not available.

Last time this article was updated a photo of Savannah was not available.

Call 911 if seen.