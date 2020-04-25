AMBER ALERT: 9-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Saturday morning

DENVER (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert was activated in Colorado Saturday afternoon for a 9-year-old girl.
Few details were available when the alert first went out just after 2 p.m.
According to the CBI, authorities believe 9-year-old Sloan Lipnick is in danger. Sloan was last seen Saturday morning in the Denver area.
Sloan is believed to be with 39-year-old Carly Lipnick. They may be traveling in a 2012 white Audi Q5 with Colorado license plate OWO-236. Both are pictured at the top of this article.
The suspect is the child's non-custodial parent.
If seen, call 911.