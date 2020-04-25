AMBER ALERT: 9-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Saturday morning

An AMBER Alert was activated in Colorado Saturday afternoon for a 9-year-old girl.

Few details were available when the alert first went out just after 2 p.m.

According to the CBI, authorities believe 9-year-old Sloan Lipnick is in danger. Sloan was last seen Saturday morning in the Denver area.

Sloan is believed to be with 39-year-old Carly Lipnick. They may be traveling in a 2012 white Audi Q5 with Colorado license plate OWO-236. Both are pictured at the top of this article.

The suspect is the child's non-custodial parent.

If seen, call 911.