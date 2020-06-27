AMBER ALERT: 12-year-old reported missing from Colorado

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for 12-year-old Liam Sweezey from Aurora Colorado.

Liam has brown hair and brown eyes. He's approximately 5 feet 5 inches. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and green shorts.

Police believe he is with 31-year-old Nikki Sweezey. They are said to be driving a 2010 blue Honda Hatchback with CO licenses plate BVV937.

Aurora PD tells our sister station in Denver Nikki Sweezey, is the boy's mom. She is currently homeless but has ties to Colorado Springs.

If you have any information call Aurora, Colorado police at (303) 627-3100.