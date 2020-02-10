AFA conducting base exercise Feb. 11-13

Don't be alarmed if you see a lot of first responder activity at the Air Force Academy over the next few days!

The academy says they are conducting a base exercise Tuesday-Thursday.

"The public may experience delays and may observe activities related to emergency response," the academy said in a news release Monday afternoon. "Academy officials want to assure the public this activity has been planned and controlled, and ask on-base drivers to proceed with caution."

During the exercise, the academy will remain open to visitors. Visitors are advised to use the North Gate entrance at exit 156 off I-25.