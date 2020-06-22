ABDUCTED: Twin girls from Colorado reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating two girls who were reportedly abducted from their father's home.

The abduction took place at about 12:45 p.m. on Monday in the 7400 block of E. Arkansas Ave. The neighborhood is on the southeast side of Denver.

The 7-year-old twin girls, Amiyah and Zariyah Miller are pictured at the top of this article. Their mother Cassandra, was last seen in a dark-colored Chevy Trailblazer.

Call 911 with any information.

As more details become available, this article will be updated.

