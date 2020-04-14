‘A moment in time’: Graduating senior takes memorable photos during pandemic

Even though students in Harrison School District 2 won’t be returning for in-person classes this school year, Jaylean Franck is making sure his senior year is one to remember.

Harrison High School senior Jaylean Franck poses in an empty Target aisle. Photo courtesy: Donisha White

The Harrison High School student snapped his senior photos in an empty Target aisle back in March. Not only was he wearing his cap and gown, he was also donning a mask and gloves.

Jaylean’s mother, Donisha White, explains what was going through her mind when she and her daughter took the photos.

“Let’s just capture this moment in time,” White said. “Hopefully looking back on years from now, we will just be like, ‘Wow, we cannot believe that that happened.’”

11 News reporter Jenna Middaugh spoke to Jaylean and his mother before D-2 canceled in-person classes for the rest of the school year. At the time of the interview, Jaylean said he was trying to stay positive.

“At first when you think about it, it’s sad. You don’t get to enjoy the moments that you have as seniors, you know, walking through the halls and being at lunch with friends, yada yada,” he said. “You just have to make the most out of the situation.”

Jaylean’s mom said the photos have garnered a lot of positive responses -- even reaching Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and an investor on the show Shark Tank.

“I just want to say congratulations on your graduation from high school. That’s a huge step, man,” Cuban said in a video to Jaylean. “Excited and proud for you. Just remember: even though things are a little crazy right now, the best is yet to come.”

“We so did not know that the pictures were going to be so big,” White said. “I just thought, ‘Just capturing a moment in time. Let’s see where it goes.’”

As his senior year comes to a close, Jaylean is looking to the future. He said he plans to go to college and wants to major in computer engineering. In the meantime, he’s keeping busy.

“Trying to do my online classes, look at scholarships, work, help my mom out when I can,” Jaylean said. “Just try to make an opportunity out of this situation.”

Even though some of the senior year staples were taken away from Jaylean and his classmates, Jaylean’s mom said she planned to make sure her son’s senior year was special -- no matter what.

“I’m pretty creative when it comes to the kids and pictures and things like that,” White said with a laugh. “I did let Jaylean know if I have to build a stage myself, he will walk it.”

Luckily it doesn’t sound like things will resort to that. Harrison School District 2 said in an email to families that a formal graduation ceremony will happen July 25 at the World Arena.