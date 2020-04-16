A look inside a local lab testing for COVID-19

While everyone knows that testing for the coronavirus is available, not everyone is aware of what the process is like.

On Thursday, Centennial State Lab to give us an inside look.

Workers there are working 24/7 to keep up with the demand for testing, and the crucial need to get results back fast.

"It's been an absolute tidal wave," owner Ryan Thomas said. "We have had thousands of tests sent in, sometimes daily. It's been quite a learning experience for us and really in the medical community."

The lab goes through hundreds of tests daily, and say their testing is over 99 percent accurate.

"The patient is swabbed and then the swab is sent to our laboratory and it's ran through highly complex machines and utilizing PCR testing to identify that COVID-19 pathogen," Thomas added.

Doctors say testing is important, especially when it comes to identifying where the virus has been, and predicting where it could go. Doctors offices in Colorado Springs who use the lab say symptoms can vary, particularly in kids.

"Kids immune system's are way more astute than ours are. They tend to get exposed to things on a daily basis and they get sick really quickly and well really quickly," Dr. Margot Crossley Wee Care Pediatrics explained. "So we have had a lot of kids that we think may have had it prior to the ability to test for it and that may be why we're not getting as many positives."

Dr. Steven Wenrich of Qwik Care didn't know he was walking around with the virus, but got tested once someone he knew got sick. He recently got the all clear after self isolating, but says having no symptoms is part of the problem.

"Never got sick, and that is the most dangerous part about this disease is that the expression in individual patients is so different and we asymptomatic carriers can be walking around for days and weeks spreading the joy and not knowing it," he said.

They want people to know testing is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare, because the virus doesn't discriminate.

"We are trying to get as many test out as possible to really ease the community. So people know that we're here and there's coverage for those under-served communities," Thomas said.