A full guide to Pikes Peak Library District's online learning resources amid coronavirus outbreak

The Pikes Peak Library is encouraging people to check out all of its online resources while kids are home from school because of the coronavirus outbreak.

To prevent people from getting sick from COVID-19, library buildings are closed, but PPLD is making it easier for people to get access to resources online.

People can apply for a library card online and get temporary access for four weeks, instead of the usual 12 day limit. PPLD also reinstated about 26,000 accounts that expired in the last two years, and no one’s card will expire while libraries are still closed.

“The library is an information resource, and we're here to serve the community, so even though our physical locations might not be open, we want to make sure we still have of providing information to people,” said John Spears, CEO.

PPLD is also looking at doing a virtual story time for kids.

“Several of the publishers have been really wonderful. They’ve waived the copyright restrictions and that would allow us to actually do that,” Spears said.

Right now, there are many resources to keep the brain busy including audio books, ebooks, and games.

Here is a link to PPLD’s CyberShelf where you can find online music, magazines, books, comics, videos, and more.

There’s also a great section on the library’s website just for kids that includes games, projects like coding, reading, fun homework, and resources for parents and educators. Here’s a link to that.

For adults looking to spruce up their resume, PPLD also offers free access to LinkedIn Learning, and Mango Languages.

There are many other free online learning resources across the web for both adults and kids. Click here for an article explaining those.

