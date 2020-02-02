8th U.S. case of coronavirus confirmed in Massachusetts; travel restrictions go into effect Sunday afternoon

A University of Massachusetts-Boston student was confirmed Saturday to be the eighth case of coronavirus in the United States, one day after U.S. officials declared a public health emergency. On Sunday, the first death outside of China was reported in the Philippines.

In China, there are 11,791 confirmed cases as of Saturday.

As a result of U.S. declaration, foreign nationals who have traveled to China in the last two weeks and aren't immediate family members of U.S. citizens or permanent residents will be temporarily banned from entering the U.S., according to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. The new restrictions begin Sunday afternoon. Among the restrictions:

- Airlines will be required to ask all passengers booked on flights from outside the U.S. if they’ve been to mainland China in the last 14 days.

- U.S. citizens who have been to China in the last two weeks will have to be rebooked to seven gateway airports, including Los Angeles International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma, San Francisco, Chicago O’Hare, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, John F. Kennedy in New York and Daniel K. Inouye in Honolulu.

- Anyone entering the U.S. who has been in China's Hubei province in the last two weeks will be subject to a two-week quarantine.

- The Pentagon will provide military housing to accommodate up to 1,000 travelers arriving from overseas who might need to be quarantined due to the virus. Evacuees would be monitored for 14 days, with those found to be sick moved to hospitals. Fort Carson has been selected as one of these sites.

On Friday, U.S. health officials issued a federal quarantine order for the 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. The group will remain at a military base in Southern California until mid-February, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. The government hasn't issued such a quarantine order in over 50 years, Messonnier said.

The State Department has warned Americans to avoid all travel to China due to the "rapidly spreading" outbreak. The decision came after the World Health Organization designated the outbreak a global public health emergency.

Scientists have found that the virus can spread person to person, even if someone is showing no symptoms. The next in line can continue to pass it on. The incubation period is up to two weeks, so people may not know where or when they picked it up.

The risk to the public outside of China, where most cases are, is still considered low.

The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from coronavirus outside China. The deceased has been identified as a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan. The Philippine Department of Health said he was admitted on Jan. 25 after experiencing a fever, cough, and sore throat.