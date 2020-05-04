86-year-old Sterling inmate dies after showing COVID-19 symptoms

An 86-year-old inmate at a Colorado prison that is the site of the state’s largest coronavirus outbreak has died after being hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19.

The state corrections department didn't identify the inmate from the Sterling Correctional Facility but said the coroner’s office would release his name and cause of death. According to the state’s weekly tally of outbreaks, 252 people -- 241 inmates and 11 staff members -- have tested positive for the disease at the prison, the largest in Colorado.

After eight inmates were found to have COVID-19, the prison tested 472 inmates on the prison’s east side last week. That's where the inmate who died had been housed.

