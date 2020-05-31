83 arrested in Denver Saturday night; gun and baseball bat recovered

Eighty-three people were arrested in Denver overnight, bringing the city's weekend total to 115 as a series of protests over the death of a black man at police hands escalated.

Denver police say the 83 were all arrested for curfew violations, but that some had additional charges for throwing missiles, carrying prohibited weapons and damaging property.

Officers recovered two weapons: a gun with ammunition and a baseball bat.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says 24 people were arrested as of 2 a.m. Sunday.