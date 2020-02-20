8 people arrested outside President Donald Trump rally in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police are reporting eight people were arrested Thursday night outside President Donald Trump's rally.

The police department provided the following statement to the public:

"On February 20, 2020, the Colorado Springs Police Department was present at the World Arena in order to protect the public where thousands had gathered. During the rally, a large group of people exercised their First Amendment Constitutional Right to peacefully protest. There was a designated free speech zone where people could express their views. Several people chose instead to take over the roadway and obstruct traffic at the entrance and exit to the arena at Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Meadows Road. The Colorado Springs Public Order Response Team responded and issued several warnings to clear the roadway. The crowd disregarded the orders and a number of people were taken into custody. A total of eight people were arrested and transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where they were cited and released. They were all charged for a violation of Colorado Springs municipal code 9.2.103 Failure to desist or disperse."

