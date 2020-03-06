7-year-old handcuffed after meltdown at Florida school, mother says

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS/CNN) - A Florida mom is furious after she says a school resource officer handcuffed her 7-year-old son.

Tyeisha Harmon is questioning why a school resource officer handcuffed her 7-year-old son after he had a meltdown in school. (Source: WFTS/CNN)

Tyeisha Harmon wasn't exactly surprised when the elementary school her son attends called her to let her know he was having a meltdown.

Her son has severe anxiety and a mental disorder. Harmon says a classroom change outside of his routine caused her son to act out.

But she was surprised by the marks on his wrist.

“He’s like, ‘Mommy, I was handcuffed and look what they did to my wrist,’” Harmon said.

Harmon said that in the 20 minutes it took her to get to her son’s school, he had been arrested and taken to a mental health institution.

“It's very serious because nobody's kids should have to go through that,” she said.

She questions why a school resource officer would handcuff a student so young in the first place.

"Not only did you handcuff him, but you did it so tightly that it left marks on his hands,” she said. “And he's seven. What's he going to do?"

This incident is just one of several that are drawing the attention of Florida lawmakers. In September, a 6-year-old girl in Orlando was zip-tied for acting out in class.

Florida Sen. Randolph Bracy introduced a new bill that would prohibit children under the age of 10 from being arrested or charged with a crime for childhood misbehavior.

Harmon believes this is a good idea. For now, however, she wants to see more training done.

"They are there to help these kids but, for me, you are just doing damage," she said.

Pinellas County Schools, the school system Harmon’s son attends, issued a statement after the incident. They stated the school resource officer acted appropriately because the child was a danger to himself and others.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.