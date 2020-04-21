7-year-old accidentally shoots and kills little sister in Colorado, mother arrested

A Colorado mother is facing charges after her 7-year-old son got a hold of a loaded shotgun and tragically shot his ow 3-year-old sister on accident.

The incident happened on Tuesday at about 10:20 in the morning in Westminster. Early into the investigation, authorities believe the 7-year-old boy came across a loaded and unsecured shotgun. While playing with the gun, his sister was shot. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

At the time of the shooting, the children's mother and another younger sibling were at home. The mom was identified as Michaela Dawn Harman. She was arrested for child abuse resulting in death, criminal negligence.

The children are in the care of Jefferson County Human Services.

"Tragic examples like this remind us of the importance to separate guns and ammunition kept in the home and to secure firearms in a locked safe or utilize other childproof safety devices," Westminster Police wrote in a release. "Parents have a responsibility to keep children from being able to access firearms, even inside the home."