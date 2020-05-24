7 vehicles damaged in suspicious fire in Fountain

A fire that left seven vehicles heavily damaged is being investigated as suspicious.

The fire sparked late Saturday morning in the 6900 block of Bandley Drive near Camping World just east of the interstate in Fountain. Nine-one-one callers reported hearing gunshots, which Fountain police say was actually the sound of tires bursting from the heat of the blaze. Smoke from the fire could be seen for several miles.

The fire damaged four RVs and three passenger vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Police released a statement several hours later stating that the fire was suspicious but did not elaborate further.

We will update this article if more information is released.