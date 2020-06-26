7 killed in a 2-vehicle crash on the east side of Colorado

A two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of at least seven people in Colorado on Friday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted out Highway 40 was completely closed from County Road R to Country Road 12.8 in Cheyenne County. The area is on the east side of the state and the call came in at about 4:30 p.m. The area is between Limon and Kit Carson.

Investigators believe a pickup truck towing a boat was westbound and was going by a semi in a passing zone. While the truck was in the eastbound lanes passing, it collided head-on with another pickup truck. The vehicle towing the boat burst into flames, killing four people inside. There were four people in the other pickup truck, and only one person survived. The survivor had life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital by helicopter.

Information on identities was not available last time this article was updated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.