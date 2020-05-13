7-Eleven clerk assaulted during robbery

A man on drugs assaulted a 7-Eleven employee during a robbery overnight.

Police tell 11 News an officer was driving past the store around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and saw the suspect walk in wearing a hoodie and bandana over his face. Thinking it looked like a robbery, the officer pulled up to the 7-Eleven and saw the assault as it occurred.

"Additional officers immediately responded to the area. The subject attempted to flee the area and was apprehended," CSPD wrote on the police blotter.

The suspect was carrying cash and store merchandise when he was arrested. He has not been identified.

The employee's injuries were minor and did not require hospitalization.

The store is located near North Academy and North Carefree.