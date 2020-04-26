68-acre '560 Fire' burning on Hayman Fire burn scar

Crews are building containment lines around a nearly 70-acre fire burning on the Hayman Fire burn scar in Jefferson County.

The fire was reported early Saturday afternoon 3 miles northwest of the Cheesman Reservoir. Named the 560 Fire after nearby Forest Service Road 560, the fire was originally estimated at 55 acres. Following better mapping Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service now says the fire is 68 acres. The fire did not grow overnight

The fire is burning in an area thick with dead and fallen trees.

"These trees not only create a tripping hazard for firefighters but they also put firefighters at risk from falling trees. The fire is burning in very steep and rugged terrain," the U.S. Forest Service said.

Currently, crews are using four engines, a bulldozer and a water tender to fight the blaze. Eighteen firefighters are on scene.

"Crews will continue to build and strengthen firelines today and a bulldozer will build fireline where it is safe and accessible around the fire," said the Forest Service.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations are in place. Smoke is expected to be visible Sunday.

The fire is believed to have started by accident, though the exact cause is unknown.

More information including maps can be found here.

