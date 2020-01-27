Rocky Ford man found safe on Monday

UPDATE

The Rocky Ford Police Department is reporting Rocky Hines was found and is safe.

__________

ORIGINAL STORY:

Rocky Ford police are asking the public for help finding a missing 60-year-old man.

Rocky Hines reportedly signed himself out of Pioneer Nursing Home at 1:30 Sunday afternoon and didn't return by the 10 p.m. check-in. Police say Hines enjoys long walks in and around the town but has trouble walking without assistance and uses a walker.

Hines is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a beard and wears glasses. The only photo currently available is surveillance from the nursing home as Hines signed out.

Anyone who has seen Hines at any point since 1:30 p.m. Sunday is asked to call 719-254-3344.