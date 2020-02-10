6 rescued after car goes off side of Old Stage Road

Six people were rescued after a car went over the edge of Old Stage Road early Monday morning.

Firefighters with Colorado Springs and Broadmoor, along with state troopers, responded to an area about 2 miles up the road around 1:15 a.m. Old Stage Road is steep and is currently covered in snow, so crews used brush trucks versus engines to reach the car.

A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said it took crews about an hour to set up ropes and then pull all of the people in the vehicle to safety.

Other than having a major scare, CSFD said everyone in the car was more or less OK. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At the time of this writing, it's unclear what led up to the crash. We will update this article if more information becomes available.