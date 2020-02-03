6 people shot on Greyhound bus in California

Six people were shot on a Greyhound bus headed from Los Angeles to the Bay Area, police told CBS News early Monday. A suspect is in custody and there is no current indication of a motive, Bakersfield police said.

Authorities did not immediately say if there were any fatalities or how serious the injuries were. The shooting occurred in Grapevine, about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The shooter was reportedly a passenger on the bus.

CBS affiliate KBAK-TV reported that investigators with the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol have roped off a Valero gas station with caution tape. A Greyhound bus can be seen in the background.

The California Highway Patrol told KBAK that the "situation was stable and there is no threat."