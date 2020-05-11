Object thrown from Colorado Springs overpass slams into family car

A Colorado mom is shaken up after a close call that could have really hurt her or her child. Her sunroof shattered when she says someone threw an object off an overpass.

“I really and truly was just afraid," said Christa Pryor. “I just had shards of glass just fall over all of us, and I was picking shards of glass out of my dress and I could feel it all over my body."

Christa Pryor and her family went out for a drive on Mother's Day. Pryor says they were headed north on I-25 near Bijou when it happened.

"We had just gone under the Bijou bridge and just heard this crash," said Pryor. "All of this glass came over. I got hit in the head with something."

Pryor says her 12-year-old son was in the backseat.

"A very traumatic event, especially for my 12-year-old. It was just hard for us to deal with," said Pryor. "That mama bear comes out and you get angry, and I got really angry.”

Pryor says her family pulled over safely. Luckily, no one was hurt.

“We pulled over and look to see what had happened and there were two individuals on the Bijou bridge. As soon as we hit our flashers they took off," said Pryor.

Colorado Springs Police say officers came out and took a report. They looked for any suspects, but didn't find anyone. Unfortunately, there's not much of a description to go off of.

Pryor is sharing her story with 11 News, because she knows someone out there knows something. She hopes they come forward.