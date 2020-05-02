57 CSFD firefighters respond to structure fire near Broadmoor Bluffs

Before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working structure fire near Highway 115. This was on Timber View Point, just near Broadmoor Bluffs.

CSFD tells 11 News this is a new address that is under construction.

When crews arrived, the third floor of the under construction apartment complex was fully engulfed through the roof.

As of just after 7 a.m., CSFD says the fire is out but crews still are on scene monitoring hot spots.

Captain Mike Smaldino from CSFD adds they have responded to a few small fires in that area this week, so the cause of this fire will be investigated.

57 firefighters responded to this scene. 11 News is told no other buildings were damaged.

Some embers from the fire were traveling onto highway 115 but an engine monitored the situation to make sure no grass fires started.