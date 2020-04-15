Colorado Springs man describes ordeal flying back to America amid the pandemic

Thousands of Americans were stranded overseas when the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. Colorado Springs resident Jim Chapman was one of them.

Jim Chapman, a retired pastor, was on sabbatical in Colombia with his son when the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide. (Source: Gray DC)

It was a race to find a flight back to the United States before they stopped completely.

"Things changed rapidly," Chapman explained over video chat.

"Frustrating, I was doing most of it at this end," said Andrea Chapman, his wife, describing the ordeal.

Chapman's wife was stateside in Colorado Springs working tirelessly to get her husband on a humanitarian flight back to American soil. It was no easy task.

"The first two were canceled," she recalled. "The Embassy wrote and said if you don't take one of these flights now, we can't guarantee that you will make it home before this crisis is over and that could be months and months."

Finally, after two weeks of working with the U.S. Embassy in Bogota, Chapman landed a seat on a Spirit Airlines humanitarian flight.

"When we landed in Fort Lauderdale, of course we all applauded," said Chapman.

From January 29 through April 15, the State Department has coordinated the repatriation of about 63,000 Americans from 106 countries.

Colorado's Senator Cory Gardner has been working with the State Department to facilitate rescues of Coloradans.

"I've talked to Americans, Coloradans in Peru, I've talked to Coloradans in Asia," said the Senator. "This is one of the largest airlift operations the State Department has ever undertaken. It's really remarkable,."

Gardner and his team have since launched a website for updated information about the coronavirus. It includes a section for stranded Coloradans to get help.

"We won't stop until we get home every last one that wants to come home," said Gardner.

As for Chapman, he's back at home with his wife, self-quarantining after his journey. Once the restrictions are lifted and it is safe to travel, he and his wife will plan a special trip together.

"I'm going to bring her to Colombia. I love that place," he said.

If you or someone you know is stranded abroad, click here.