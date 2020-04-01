No visitors allowed at Pueblo hospital due to COVID-19; some exceptions

Parkview Medical Center will no longer allow visitors in the hospital due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This comes after the hospital only allowed one visitor in a 24-hour period starting March 17. The hospital announced Wednesday the new policy of no visitors, which comes with some exceptions:

End of life - Only 2 visitors.

Labor and Delivery - Only 1 visitor or birthing partner.

Emergency Room - Only 1 visitor with a child only.

Special needs patients - May have one parent or adult caretaker in the room.

All visitors will be given a mask. The visitors must stay in the room for the duration of their stay. Hand washing upon entering the room and leaving the room is mandatory. They must exit the facility when done.

The hospital outlined additional visiting rules Wednesday. Visitors with cold (cough, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath) or flu symptoms (fever, chills, body aches) are not allowed in Parkview buildings, unless for medical care.

Visitors must enter through the main entrance of the hospital on Grand Street. The parking garage will continue to open but the sky bridge will be closed. Visitors will need to take the elevator down to the first floor and come across the street to the main entrance.

All visitors meeting the exception criteria will be scanned for temperatures by Parkview personnel.

