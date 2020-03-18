Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner discusses decision to self-quarantine in D.C.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) decided to go into self-quarantine on Tuesday evening amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sen. Cory Gardner video chats with Gray correspondent Jillian Angeline about his decision to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Source: Gray DC)

He had received a call late Tuesday afternoon from the Tri-County Health Department, telling him he had been in contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus. Gardner said the meeting took place in his office on March 11.

Gardner will remain in self-quarantine for the next seven days. He said he hopes the person who was diagnosed is okay.

"My staff was in that meeting and so we went through the schedule trying to determine the best we could who was in the meeting and who else in the staff would need to quarantine as well," said Gardner.

He said he is on phone calls and conference calls and sending emails to push for legislation to help the American people through the coronavirus epidemic.

Gardner spoke with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday. He said they worked to release personal protective equipment out of the national stockpile for Colorado. He said they are also pushing for more testing across the state.

"I stand with them, I stand ready to help," said Gardner.

